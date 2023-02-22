Jharkhand on alert as bird flu cases reported in state-run poultry farm: Official

The Jharkhand government is on alert after bird flu cases were reported in a government-run poultry farm in Bokaro district, official said on Tuesday.

The presence of H5N1 variant was confirmed among a protein-rich breed of chicken, popularly known as Kadaknath, at the farm in Lohanchal, they said.

“Kadaknath chickens died due to bird flu in Government Poultry Farm located in Lohanchal, as per report received from the laboratory…Areas within one km radius has been declared as affected zone and areas within 10 km radius declared as surveillance zone. “Sale of chicken/duck etc will be banned in these areas,” an official statement issued by Bokaro district administration said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Arun Kumar Singh told

