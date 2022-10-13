Jewar airport land acquisition: Farmers to be paid mutually agreed compensation, says CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday assured a group of farmers that a mutually agreed compensation will be paid for the land to be acquired for the Jewar international airports second phase, an official spokesperson said.

The state government wants farmers of the state to be happy and those displaced should be rehabilitated wherever they want, he said, while addressing the farmers, who came from Jewar to meet him at his official residence.

In the first phase of the airport, the state government had got 3,300 acre of land.

The chief minister said that the project will be completed in time.

