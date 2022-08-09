JDU, Left hail Nitish for breaking away with BJP

The JD(U) on Tuesday hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, its de facto leader, for assuming the “leadership of a new coalition”, while Left iterated its support for him in a coalition sans BJP.

JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha wrote a post to this effect on Twitter, ahead of Kumars meeting with Governor Fagu Chauhan later in the day.

“Congratulations to Nitish Kumar ji for assuming leadership of a new coalition, in a new form”, tweeted Kushwaha referring to the opposition Grand Alliances support to the JD(U) leader.

“March ahead Nitish ji. The country is waiting for you”, Kushwaha added cryptically.

Meanwhile, the CPI(ML), a major alliance partner of the Grand Alliance, also praised Kumar for snapping ties with the BJP.

“Nitish Kumar deserves to be commended for breaking away with the BJP. We will support him as Chief Minister when he stakes claim to form a new government, the Left partys secretary general Dipankar told

