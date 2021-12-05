JD(U) leader KC Tyagi's son joins BJP

Janata Dal (United) national general secretary KC Tyagis son Amrish Tyagi joined the BJP here on Sunday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other senior party leaders.

Apart from Tyagi, several workers from different political parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and other social outfits also became members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The new joinees expressed their faith in the nationalistic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and also in the BJPs mantra of “sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas”.

Asked what prompted him to join the saffron party, Tyagi, who is the president of the Delhi Powerlifting Association, told

