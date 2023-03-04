Jaishankar, Ali Sabry discuss Sri Lankas economic recovery

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held wide-ranging talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart M U M Ali Sabry focusing on facilitating Sri Lankas economic recovery as well boosting bilateral trade.

India extended financial assistance worth around USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka, including lines of credit for purchases of food and fuel, last year when it was reeling under a severe economic crisis.

New Delhi also provided guarantees to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the country secure a USD 2.9 billion bailout package.

“Nice to catch up FM @alisabrypc of Sri Lanka. Thank him for his #RaisinaDialogue2023 participation,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Advertisement

“We took stock of our cooperation that is focused on facilitating Sri Lankas economic recovery. Discussions covered investment, trade and development partnership,” he said.

Sabry described the meeting as “constructive”.

“I met with @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India at Hyderabad House during my official visit to New Delhi. We had a constructive bilateral meeting and reviewed the current status of Indo-Lanka relations,” he said.

Sabry was in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

The external affairs minister also held separate bilateral talks with his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly, Slovak foreign minister Rastislav Kacer and Armenias Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Wide-ranging conversation with FM @melaniejoly of Canada. Discussed the G20 agenda and global developments. Bilateral issues included trade, connectivity and people to people ties,” Jaishankar tweeted.

While Joly was in India to attend the G20 foreign ministers meeting, the Slovak and Armenian foreign ministers came for the Raisina Dialogue.

On his meeting with Kacer, Jaishankar said the two sides noted steady progress in political and economic ties and that the discussions also figured the Ukraine conflict and other global developments.

“Also pleased to sign Cultural Exchange Programme agreement with Slovak Republic,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said: “Glad to welcome FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia.Reviewed our bilateral and multilateral partnership. Discussed broad-basing the agenda of cooperation.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)