Jairam Ramesh writes to RS chairman Dhankhar protesting his remarks on Sonia Gandhis statement

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Friday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar protesting his critical remarks on party leader Sonia Gandhi over her statement the government is seeking to “deligitimise the judiciary”. In his letter, the AICC general secretary (communications) said Gandhis utterances reflect a lack of faith not in democracy, but in those who claim to be its champions today.

Ramesh alleged no previous government has “interfered as excessively and thoroughly” in the functioning of judiciary as the incumbent led by the BJP.

His letter comes in response to Dhankhar terming “inappropriate” Gandhis remarks that the government is seeking to “deligitimise the judiciary”, and asking political leaders not to subject high constitutional offices to partisan stances.

“Our statements,” Ramesh wrote, “Mr. Chairman, reflect a lack of faith not in our democracy as you say, but in the men and women who today claim themselves eminently positioned to be its champions.”

