J-K: BJP, Kashmiri Pandits welcome reopening of retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP and several prominent Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday welcomed the reopening of the Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case, with the latter saying “open wounds” are needed to be healed to restore the communitys “shaken confidence”.

The pandits also demanded the reopening of all cases of killings of innocent people by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three decades.

Nearly 33 years after retired judge Ganjoo was shot dead by militants, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday sought information from the general public to unearth the “larger criminal conspiracy” behind the killing.

Ganjoo had sentenced Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat to death in the 1960s in a case related to the murder of police officer Amar Chand.

He was shot dead by militants in Srinagar in November 1989 and was among the prominent Kashmiri Pandits to be targeted before the mass migration of the community from the valley a few months later.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta lauded the reopening of the Ganjoo murder case and assured the Kashmiri Pandit community that their every unaddressed issue would be addressed appropriately soon.

Reacting to the reopening of the case, Director of Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies Dilip Kaul told

