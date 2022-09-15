Its bittersweet: Nagarjuna on Brahmastra success and failure of son Chaitanyas Laal Singh…

In a family of four actors, there are a lot of “bittersweet moments” every year, says veteran star Nagarjuna, who is basking in the success of “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva” that comes a month after his son Naga Chaitanyas Hindi debut in “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

As a father, Nagarjuna said he wished “Laal Singh Chaddha”, starring Aamir Khan in the title role, had also fared better.

Asked about how the family reacted to the success of “Brahmastra” and the lacklustre performance of “Laal Singh Chaddha” at the box office, the Telugu superstar told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)