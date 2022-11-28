Its a big call: Warner warns Green of IPL workload

Australian opener David Warner feels Cameron Green will face a “big call” regarding his participation in the IPL, warning the all-rounder about possible burnout ahead of a gruelling schedule.

Green, who has already registered for the IPL auctions, is likely to spend almost half of the season in India for the T20 league besides four Tests and two ODIs series. He also has tours of England and South Africa lined up before next years ODI World Cup in India.

“Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip there as well, can be quite challenging – from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery,” Warner said on Monday ahead of Australias Test series against the West Indies.

“Ive been through it, Ive done the Test series and the IPL. It is tough. Then on the back of that youve got five Test matches in England. Then I think youve got 20 days off before you go to South Africa and then go to a World Cup.

“Glenn Maxwell did it a couple of years ago, played the whole year and then was cooked come the (Australian) season.

“From a youngsters point of view its totally up to him, its his decision to make. For the longevity of him and his career, its a big call for him as a youngster. Whatever decision he goes with well respect it as players. But ultimately, its down to him and CA.” Green said he is aware that it is going to be tough but believes he has the right support system to sustain the rigours of the hectic schedule.

“Its going to be a really tough year. I dont think anyone is disagreeing with that. But its a really good opportunity, I think. If youre playing all three formats and IPL youre going to be learning a lot about your cricket.

“You might get pushed a little bit with your body. I back that in that I have good resources and around me to get through that. And doing everything you can to look after your body and have rests within that. It will be a tough year.”

