ISRO getting ready for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Senior official

If things go as planned, the Indian Space Research Organisation would launch its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission aimed at demonstrating critical technologies to land the spacecraft on the south pole of the moon in less than two months.

Chandrayaan-3 mission carries scientific instruments to study the thermo-physical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

“Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled in July second week,” a senior official of the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency under the Department of Space told PTI.

