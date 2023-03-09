Injured Mooney ruled out of WPL, Sneh Rana named captain

India all-rounder Sneh Rana was on Thursday named captain of Gujarat Giants after Beth Mooney was ruled out of the remainder of the inaugural Womens Premier League owing to a calf injury.

The Australian had suffered the injury while batting during the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4.

Mooney is likely to take four to six weeks to regain full fitness.

“I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season,” Mooney said in a release.

“I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the teams performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day.

“And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season.” In Mooneys place, Gujarat Giants drafted in dynamic opener Laura Wolvaardt, who had recently played a key role for South Africa in the 2023 Womens T20 World Cup.

Wolvaardt was the top scorer with three half-centuries from six matches as hosts South Africa reached the finals of the T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia.

“I am so excited to be joining the Gujarat Giants. It is an incredible opportunity and Im very grateful to be able to play in the WPL. I look forward to meeting up with the team and cannot wait to get going,” Wolvaardt said.

Indias Rana will now be the captain and Australian Ashleigh Gardner will be her deputy.

“Skipper Beth Mooney was definitely one of the most bankable players in the team and she will be sorely missed. We wish her a speedy recovery and I am sure she will make her mark in the upcoming season,” said Rachael Haynes, head coach of Gujarat Giants.

“We welcome Laura to the squad and look forward to bring in some of the best cricketing action in the maiden WPL season.” Gujarat Giants will next take on Delhi Capitals on March 11 at the DY Patil Stadium. Gujarat Giants Squad: Sneh Rana (C), Ashleigh Gardner (VC), Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.

