Indias star Olympic football captain Samar Badru Banerjee dead

Former India football team captain Samar Badru Banerjee, who led the country to a historic fourth-place finish in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, died here in the early hours of Saturday after a prolonged illness.

He was 92. Banerjee is survived by his daughter-in-law.

Fondly known as Badru Da, he was suffering from Alzheimer, Azotemia and high-blood pressure related ailments, and was admitted at the MR Bangur Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 27.

“As his health deteriorated he was shifted to the state-run SSKM Hospital under the supervision of state sports minister Arup Biswas. He breathed his last around 2.10am,” Mohun Bagan secretary Debasish Dutta told

