Indian-American family installs Amitabh Bachchans statue at New Jersey home

An Indian-American family has installed a life size statue of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan at their home in the Edison City of New Jersey.

Some 600 people gathered outside the house of Rinku and Gopi Seth in Edison, often called Little India for being home to a significantly large Indian-American population, when the statue was formally unveiled by eminent community leader Albert Jasani. The status is placed inside a large glass box.

The ceremony was accompanied by bursting of fire-crackers and impromptu dance by a fan club of the Indian superstar. “He is nothing less than a god to me and my wife,” Gopi Seth, who is an internet security engineer, told

