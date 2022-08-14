India@75: Mahatma Gandhi temple in Telangana sees an increase in number of devotees

As patriotic fervour grips the country on the eve of its 75th year of independence, there has been a marked increase in the footfalls to a temple for Mahatma Gandhi in a village in this district in Telangana, with the villagers flocking to have his darshan and seek blessings.

For many people around Chityal town in Telangana, about 75 KM from Hyderabad, visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Temple is becoming a sentiment.

The first-of-its-kind temple at Pedda Kaparthy village near Chityal town in the district has been drawing attention from even far off places, says PV Krishna Rao, Secretary of the Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Trust which maintains the shrine.

Rao says the temple which usually has visitors numbering 60-70 on a normal day is now witnessing increased flow of devotees in the range of around 350 after the Telangana government and the Centres initiatives to celebrate the 75th year of independence.

“Normally around 60 to 70 people come every day to offer prayers at the temple. Now due to wide publicity being given in the name of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Centre and Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu by the Telangana government, the number of visitors has increased to 300 to 340 a day,” he told

