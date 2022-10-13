India will have a difficult task as G-20 chair, says IMF chief economist

India, which will hold the G-20 presidency next year, will have a difficult task as the groups chair to bring countries together on some of the key challenges being faced by the world, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the chief economist of the IMF, said on Wednesday.

One of the challenges for the G-20 right now, as weve seen, is of course how to deal with geo-economic fragmentation. And geo-economy fragmentation is just reflecting the fact that weve seen enormous tensions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gourinchas told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)