India to be theme country at 2025 Madrid International Book Fair: Envoy

India will be invited as the focal country at the Madrid International Book Fair in 2025, the Ambassador of Spain to the country Jose Maria Ridao said on Tuesday.

Spain is the theme country at the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair here, which began on Monday. Ridao, who was present at the Spain Pavilion, said, “We want to have a direct relation with Indian authors, which will begin from this book fair in a bigger way. “We are inviting India as the theme country at the Madrid International Book Fair in 2025. It is usually for publishers only. But, we can expand the horizon, to include cinema and music as well,” he told

