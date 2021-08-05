India summons Pakistani charge daffaires over ransacking of temple in Pak

India on Thursday summoned the Pakistani charge daffaires and lodged a firm protest over the ransacking of a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan of Pakistans Punjab province.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India also conveyed its grave concerns to the Pakistani diplomat over continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities in Pakistan.

“The Pakistani charge daffaires here was summoned today afternoon and a firm protest was lodged expressing our grave concerns at this reprehensible incident and the continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities and their places of religious worship in Pakistan,” Bagchi said at a media briefing.

