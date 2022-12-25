India revamps defence infra with army tank ramps, fortification of BSF bunkers at IB in J&K

Indian security agencies have carried out a major defence infrastructure revamp including creation of ramps for army tanks and strengthening of BSF bunkers along the International Border with Pakistan, since the two sides announced a military ceasefire in 2021, officials said.

The first phase of the infrastructure renovation and creation of some new ones has been recently completed on a stretch of 26 kilometres along the front in Jammu while another 33 kilometres in the same region is being carried out, official sources told

