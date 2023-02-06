India is a never ending adventure, says Estonian poet and translator Doris Kareva

Influenced by Rabindranath Tagore since she was just 14, Estonian poet Doris Kareva says Indian culture is a magical world and the country a never ending adventure with every visit showing up something she had not even imagined.

Kareva, 64, has been to India four times, the fulfilment of a childhood dream, and each time has been a surprise. I have come to India four times, starting from 2013 or maybe even earlier… India is not just a country but seems like a whole continent. Its so mysterious. Every time I visit different parts of India, I meet different people – its a never ending adventure for me,” Kareva told

