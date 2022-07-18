India-Bangladesh border talks begin in Dhaka

India and Bangladesh began their director general-level border conference in Dhaka on Monday where the two countries will discuss a host of issues to address cross-frontier crimes and future challenges.

Officials said the Indian delegation is led by Border Security Force (BSF) DG Pankaj Kumar Singh while the Bangladeshi side is headed by the DG of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed.

The BSF chief also called on the home minister of Bangladesh Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday. This is the 52nd edition of this bi-annual conference. The Indian delegation reached Dhaka on Sunday and the talks will end on July 21 with the signing of a joint record of discussion, a senior officer said.

“During the border coordination conference, both sides will be deliberating on a wide range of issues related to border management, joint initiatives to implement the coordinated border management plan (CBMP), ways to enhance mutual trust between the BGB and BSF and further strengthen the existing bilateral relations,” a BSF spokesperson said.

The BSF is tasked to guard the 4,096 kms long international Indian front with Bangladesh on the countrys eastern flank.

These talks were held annually between 1975-1992 but they were made bi-annual in 1993 with either side alternatively travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)