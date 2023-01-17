In a first, Adani to deploy hydrogen-powered trucks

Asias richest man Gautam Adanis group on Tuesday said it will deploy hydrogen fuel cell operated trucks for mining logistics and transportation as part of its decarbonisation plan.

“Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the diversified Adani portfolio of companies, signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Ashok Leyland, India, and Ballard Power, Canada,” it said in a statement.

This collaboration marks Asias first planned hydrogen powered mining truck.

While AEL will lead the demonstration project, Ballard — an industry leading PEM fuel cell engine manufacturer — will supply the FCmoveTM fuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck. Ashok Leyland, one of the largest manufacturers of buses in the world, will provide the vehicle platform and technical support.

“The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023,” it said.

The Adani Group had previously announced it plans to invest more than USD 50 billion over the next 10 years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems corresponding to a capacity of up to 3 million tons of green hydrogen annually.

Vinay Prakash, Director, AEL and CEO, Adani Natural Resources said, “This pioneering and ambitious green hydrogen project holds a strong promise for Indias future energy self-reliance.” “This experience of handling hydrogen as a fuel for commercial fleet not only prepones the advent of hydrogen technology for the mining and logistics sector in the country but will also enable other businesses to opt for long-term sustainable solutions transitioning fleets in ports, airports and in their industrial operations,” he said.

The hydrogen powered mining truck will weigh 55 tons, have three hydrogen tanks, a 200-km working range, and powered by Ballards 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.

“After signing an MoU with the Adani Group last year, we are eager to move our partnership forward and welcome the chance to cooperate with cutting-edge businesses like Adani,” said Randy MacEwen, CEO, Ballard Power Systems.

“Our technology offers a strong value proposition for their heavy-duty mining truck with our zero emission engines providing long range, rapid refueling and heavy payload capabilities,” he added.

