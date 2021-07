The Met department on Sunday issued orange and yellow alerts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, which has been experiencing intermittent downpours for the last three days.

Both these alerts are valid till Monday morning, India Meteorological Departments Bhopal office senior meteorologist PK Saha told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)