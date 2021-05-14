IMD issues cyclonic storm warning, forecasts heavy rain in

The IMD on Thursday issued awarning that a low pressure area formed over the Arabian Seais likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, whichmay bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa andsouth Konkan region and also Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “A lowpressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea andadjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to becomewell marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning.” It will concentrate into a depression over the sameregion by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic stormduring the subsequent 24 hours, it said in the warning report.

It is very likely to intensify further and movenorth-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts, itsaid.

It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18evening, the IMD added.

Due to this, south Konkan and Goa region would receivelight to moderate rainfall at many places on Saturday and itsintensity would increase further and it would receive heavy tovery heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday and Monday, itsaid.

According to the department, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mmrainfall in 24 hours is considered as heavy, whileprecipitation between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours istermed as very heavy rainfall.

Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts form the southKonkan region of Maharashtra.

Similarly, Gujarat coast would receive rainfall fromMay 17 onwards. The intensity is expected to escalate duringthe subsequent days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a fewplaces over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavyto very heavy rainfall over Kutch and adjoining southwestRajasthan on May 19.

As the region is going to be affected by cyclonestorm, the rains would be accompanied with gusty winds with aspeed ranging from 50 kilometre per hours to 80 kmph in next5-6 days.

In a late evening forecast, the IMD said Ratnagiri andSindhudurg districts are very likely to receive heavy to veryheavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, while Mumbai, Thane andRaigad would receive very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Raigad is also expected to witness thunderstorm withlightning and gusty winds from Saturday onwards.

Kolhapur and Satara in Western Maharashtra areexpected to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolatedplaces in ghat areas on Sunday and Monday, while similarwarning is issued for Pune on Monday only, the report stated.

The Marathwada region including Beed, Latur, Nanded aswell as Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Satara, Pune and Kolhapurare very likely to be hit by thunderstorm with lightning onFriday.

