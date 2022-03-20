IIT Madras, US university develop AI-powered algorithms to enhance 3D effects in phone videos

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and the US-based Northwestern University have developed deep learning algorithms that can greatly enhance the depth perception and 3D effects in videos shot using smartphone cameras.

According to officials, such algorithms will prevent mobile phone images from being “flat” and impart a realistic 3D feel. A crucial advantage of the algorithm developed is that it eliminates the need for fancy equipment or an array of lenses tocapture videos with depth.

“It is a common complaint, especially among amateur and professional photographers, that photographs and videos shot using smartphone cameras have a flat, two-dimensional look. Apart from the flat look, some 3D features such as the Bokeh Effect the aesthetic blurring of the background that are easy with the DSLR camera, are challenging in smartphone cameras,” Kaushik Mitra, assistant professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras told

