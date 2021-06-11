IFSC codes of erstwhile Syndicate bank branches to change from July 1

Canara Bank said on Friday theIFSC codes of the erstwhile Syndicate bank branches willchange with effect from July 1, 2021.

Customers have to use the new CANARA IFSC forreceiving funds through NEFT/RTGS/IMPS, it said in astatement.

The new IFSC can be obtained through URLcanarabank.com/IFSC.html or accessing the website of CanaraBank or by visiting any Canara Bank Branch.

Customers of the erstwhile (e)-Syndicate Bank willhave to get new cheque books with changed IFSC & MICR codes,it said.

Swift code of erstwhile Syndicate Bank (SYNBINBBXXX)which is used for sending or receiving SWIFT messages forForeign Exchange transactions shall be discontinued witheffect from July 1, 2021.

“All our customers are advised to use the swift code(CNRBINBBFD) for any of their Foreign Exchange needs”, thestatement added.

Canara Bank is the fourth-largest public sector bankin the country after its amalgamation with Syndicate Bank inApril 2020, it was noted.

