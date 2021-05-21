IAF pilot killed as MiG Bison aircraft crashes in Punjab

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Punjabs Moga district, officials said on Friday.

The aircraft was on a routine sortie from Suratgarh when it crashed near a village in Moga, they said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident which took place late Thursday night.

Advertisement

There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet.

The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries.

IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)