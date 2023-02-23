I2U2 meeting discusses investment opportunities to address energy crisis, food insecurity

A vice-ministerial level meeting of I2U2 countries Israel, India, the United States and the United Arab Emirates discussed with private sector stakeholders investment opportunities to address issues related to the management of the energy crisis and food insecurity.

The UAE hosted the first vice-ministerial meeting of the I2U2 in Abu Dhabi which was attended by senior officials from the four countries, along with representations from the private sector.

During the business forum on Wednesday, the I2U2 leadership discussed opportunities to advance multi-regional cooperation and investment opportunities to address some of the regions most pressing issues, including management of the energy crisis and food insecurity, the State Department said in a statement here.

“Public and private-sector representatives gathered to strategise on how to best promote prosperity across the region. Our commitment to overcome collective challenges and deepen coordination with I2U2 continues to serve as a regional model to support investments and initiatives to improve sustainability and resilience in key sectors,” it said.

Hosted in Abu Dhabi by UAE Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, the forum was attended by Director General of Israels Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ronen Levi and, Indias Economic Relations Secretary Dammu Ravi, while the US delegation was led by the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W Fernandez.

Through I2U2, the United States and partner countries continue to realize tangible outcomes from collaboration in areas of food and water security, energy, space, transportation, health, and technology including support for clean technology and the decarbonization industry, as exemplified through Indias joining of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C) initiative, which increases the partnership to 43 governments and more than 275 total partners who are working to collectively advance AIM4Cs mission.

