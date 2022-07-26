I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who recently lost the presidential poll as an opposition candidate, on Tuesday said he will not join any other political party and remain independent.

Sinha, 84, also said he is yet to decide on what role he wants to play in public life going ahead.

I will remain independent and will not join any other party, Sinha, who had quit as Trinamool Congress national vice-president ahead of the presidential election, told

