Home minister Amit Shah to chair meeting of NE CMs Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah isarriving here on two days visit Saturday to chair a meetingwith the Chief Ministers of eight Northeastern states in whichinterstate border issues might be taken up, officials said.

In addition, Shah has some official engagements inMeghalaya during his stay.

Officials said Friday that Shah will be chairing aclosed-door meeting with the CMs, Chief Secretaries and policechiefs of all the NE states on Saturday, where among otherissues, the chief ministers are likely to discuss theinterstate boundary issues plaguing the region.

Northeastern states include Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura,Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Assam has boundary conflicts with Arunachal Pradesh,Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Giving detail of Shahs program, the officials said hewill inaugurate the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawiongin the outskirts of Shillong and the Cryogenic Plant at theNew Shillong Township.

The union minister is also scheduled to visit Sohra(erstwhile Cherrapunji) on Sunday to inaugurate anafforestation project, to inaugurate the Greater Sohra WaterSupply Scheme and he is scheduled to pay a visit to theRamakrishna Mission Ashram there.

Sohra is about 65 km South of Shillong and on a clearsunny day, one can get a full view of the plains ofBangladesh.

The home minister has scheduled a 30 minutes meeting withthe leaders of civil organisations where he is expected togive a patient hearing to their grievances, a senior officialsaid.

The organisations are all prepared to apprise the unionhome minister on various issues of the state which includedthe need to implement the inner Llne permit (ILP), inter-stateborder disputes, inclusion of Khasi language in the EighthSchedule and amendment to the Sixth Schedule of theConstitution of India, sources close to the organisationssaid.

Security has been beefed up here ahead of the visit of theunion home minister, officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces have been directed to stayalert, keep a strict vigil and intensify patrolling in thecity, especially in the vicinity of the venue and the roadsleading to the ISBT and New Shillong Township as Shah isscheduled to inaugurate both the projects, they said.

A mock drill to facilitate smooth movement of the unionminister cavalcade from the helipad to the venue was alsoundertaken since Thursday as part of the securityarrangements.

All markets and business establishments here have beenordered shut on Saturday and Sunday by the districtadministration despite the lockdown being relaxed to avoid anylaw and order issues, a senior home department official told

