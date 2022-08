High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress

Turkeys leader and the UN chief met in Ukraine with President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-powered bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months. But little immediate progress was reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would follow up with Russian President Vladimir Putin, given that most of the matters discussed would require the Kremlins agreement.

With the meetings held at such a high level it was the first visit to Ukraine by Erdogan since the war began, and the second by UN Secretary-General António Guterres some had hoped for breakthroughs, if not toward an overall peace, then at least on specific issues. But none was apparent.

Meeting in the western city of Lviv, far from the front lines, the leaders discussed expanding exchanges of prisoners of war and arranging for UN atomic energy experts to visit and help secure Europes biggest nuclear power plant, which is in the middle of fierce fighting that has raised fears of catastrophe.

Advertisement

Erdogan has positioned himself as a go-between in efforts to stop the fighting. While Turkey is a member of NATO, its wobbly economy is reliant on Russia for trade, and it has tried to steer a middle course between the two combatants.

The Turkish president urged the international community after the talks not to abandon diplomatic efforts to end the war that has killed tens of thousands and forced more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes.

He repeated that Turkey is willing to act as mediator and facilitator and added, I remain convinced that the war will end at the negotiating table.

In March, Turkey hosted talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators that failed to end the hostilities.

On the battlefield, meanwhile, at least 17 people were killed overnight in heavy Russian missile strikes on Ukraines Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

Russias military claimed that it struck a base for foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv, killing 90. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian side.

In the latest incident on Russian soil near the border with Ukraine, an ammunition dump caught fire in a village in the Belgorod region, the regional governor said. No casualties were reported. Video posted online, whose authenticity couldnt be verified, showed orange flames and black smoke, with the sound of multiple explosions.

Elsewhere, Russian officials reported that anti-aircraft defenses shot down drones in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula at Kerch and near the Belbek airfield in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol. Explosions in recent weeks on the peninsula have destroyed warplanes and caused other damage at military airfields.

Heightening international tensions, Russia deployed warplanes carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to its Kaliningrad region, an enclave surrounded by NATO members Lithuania and Poland.

One major topic at the talks in Lviv was the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the complex.

Condemning the Kremlin for what he called “nuclear blackmail, Zelenskyy demanded that Russian troops leave the plant and that a team from the UNs International Atomic Energy Agency be allowed in.

The area needs to be demilitarized, and we must tell it as it is: Any potential damage in Zaporizhzhia is suicide, Guterres said at a news conference.

Erdogan likewise expressed concern over the fighting around the plant, saying, We dont want to experience another Chernobyl” a reference to the worlds worst nuclear accident, in Ukraine in 1986.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)