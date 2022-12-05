Gujarat: Clash between supporters of Cong, BJP candidates in Danta Assembly seat on poll eve; cross FIRs lodged

Supporters of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates from Danta Assembly seat in Gujarats Banaskantha district allegedly clashed with each other after a collision between the vehicles of the two leaders, police said on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, Banaskantha Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshayraj Makwana told

