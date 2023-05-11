Geological Survey of India plans to launch landslide warning system in 2026

Geological Survey of India (GSI) plans to launch an early warning system for possible landslides across the nation in 2026, an official of the organisation said.

The Kolkata-headquartered scientific body, the nodal agency on landslide hazards, has already started disseminating such warnings on an experimental basis to Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, GSI Deputy Director General (Policy Support System – Planning and Monitoring) Asit Saha said.

“GSI is in the process of developing and validating a regional landslide early warning system and efforts are on to make it operational in different states in phases from 2026 onwards,” Saha told PTI.

