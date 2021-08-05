Govt sanctions Rs 100 crore to restore rain-affected roads in Konkan, West Maha

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned to restore the roads affected by unprecedented rains in Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister further said Vashishti Bridge near Chiplun on Mumbai-Goa Highway was badly damaged and it was restored within 72 hours for traffic.

“Immediate steps have been taken up to restore the roads affected by unprecedented rains in Konkan and Western Maharashtra. Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned in this regard. “This includes 52 crore for temporary restoration and 48 crore for permanent restoration,” he said in a tweet.

