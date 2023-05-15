Govt launches Meri LiFE app to encourage young to battle climate change

The government on Monday launched “Meri LiFE” (My Life) mobile application to empower young people and encourage their participation in tackling climate change. The app, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mission LiFE, aims to promote mindful utilisation instead of wasteful consumption. LiFE stands for lifestyle for environment.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the application will foster a nationwide movement for LiFE, demonstrating the power of citizens in saving the environment.

The Union environment ministry serves as the coordinating authority for implementing Mission LiFE at the national level. It has been mobilising various stakeholders, including central ministries, state governments, institutions, and private organisations, to align their activities with LiFE and raise awareness about sustainable practices. A month-long mass mobilisation drive is being conducted to further promote LiFE and enhance nationwide advocacy.

It will culminate in a grand celebration of the World Environment Day on June 5, the minister said. To facilitate the monitoring of progress, the ministry has developed two dedicated portals.

The Mission LiFE Portal (http://missionlife-moefcc.nic.in”missionlife-moefcc.nic.in) provides open access to over 100 creatives, videos, and knowledge materials created by the ministry for LiFE. The Meri LiFE Portal (http://merilife.org”merilife.org) enables ministries and institutions to upload event reports and track the progress of the ongoing mass mobilisation drive.

Within just 10 days, India has witnessed an impressive number of LiFE-related events, exceeding 1,00,000, with more than 1.7 million individuals actively participating in pro-environment initiatives. These events encompass a wide range of activities such as cleanliness drives, bicycle rallies, plantation campaigns, marathons, plastic collection campaigns, composting workshops, and the undertaking of LiFE pledges. Furthermore, schools and colleges are engaging students through cultural competitions involving street plays, essays, paintings, and youth parliaments.

