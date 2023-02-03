Govt doesn’t want discussion on issues it feels would embarrass it, claims Tharoor

The Narendra Modi dispensation has been “stalling” the Oppositions demand for discussions on every issue which it feels would embarrass it, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged Friday, slamming the government for “not allowing” discussion in Parliament on Adani Group stock rout.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday due to protests by opposition members demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani Group company stocks.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said Parliament is a place to discuss issues facing the nation so that people can see “the concerns of the MPs and what the MPs are focussing on”.

“Sadly, however, our government doesnt see the merit of it. So they are stalling (discussions). As a result, now we have lost two days,” he charged.

“All the opposition parties unitedly want to discuss this (Adani Group issue) extremely important issue as it affects the citizens of this country. They believe that this is a matter of sufficient importance that the government should permit,” Tharoor told PTI.

