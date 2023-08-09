Gang running sextortion racket through gay dating app busted in UP, 6 held

With the arrest of six men, the Uttar Pradesh Police have claimed to have busted a “sextortion” racket being run through a gay dating app in Kanpur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Lakhan Singh Yadav on Tuesday said the accused created fake profiles on the gay dating app Blued.

They engaged in friendly chats with the victims and after some time, took them out on a date. They would indulge in sexual activities and shoot naked videos of them, he said.

They would then rob them of their valuables and transfer money from their bank accounts through UPI using their phone. They also threatened to circulate the videos on social media, the officer said.

