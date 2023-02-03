G20 delegates to get live demonstration of making of local art, handicrafts in Kutch: Union tourism secy

G20 delegates attending the four tourism track meetings will be gifted items manufactured in the respective regions, and at the first meet at the picturesque Runn of Kutch in Gujarat, they will be shown live demonstration of making of local art and handicrafts by artisans, a senior official said on Friday.

The first G20 meeting under the tourism track is slated to be held at Runn of Kutch from February 7-9, followed by two more meetings in April and May, and the last one will be held in Goa in June.

Kutch region is famous for its pristine White Runn, Dhordo tent city village, bhungas — locally-built round houses that are said to withstand earthquakes — and Kutchi embroidery that is embellished with mirror work.

“During the upcoming event in Kutch, G20 delegates will be shown live demonstration of making of local art and handicrafts by artisans,” Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said in response to a

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)