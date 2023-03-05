G-20 meeting in Amritsar will be held on schedule: AAP

The ruling AAP in Punjab Sunday said the G-20 meeting slated in Amritsar later this month will be held on schedule after some opposition leaders raised fears that the Centre could shift the event over law-and-order concerns following the Ajnala incident.

“G-20 is taking place (in Amritsar) according to the schedule. These are just rumours. Attempts are being made by some opposition leaders to defame Punjab,” the chief spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Partys Punjab unit Malvinder Singh Kang told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)