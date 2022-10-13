Funds raised for Covid support used with sole aim of helping people in dire need: Rana Ayyub

Journalist Rana Ayyub has said funds raised by her for Covid support were used with the sole aim of helping people in “dire need” and called the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet yet another “desperate attempt” to target and intimidate her.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against Ayyub under the anti-money laundering law, alleging that she utilised publicly raised funds of Rs 2.69 crore for herself and also contravened the foreign contribution law.

The federal agency filed its prosecution complaint against Ayyub before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on October 12.

Calling herself a “voice that questions and critiques the ruling regime”, Ayyub said this abuse of process by the ED will not withstand judicial scrutiny.

Ayyub, who is currently in the US, said the funds raised by her for Covid support were used with the sole aim of helping people in “dire need”.

“I am happy that many families ravaged by Covid received support,” she said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she said it is noteworthy that the ED had provisionally attached her bank account funds, including her professional income, but the attachment proceedings were stayed by the Delhi High Court and the attachment of funds has not been confirmed.

“The chargesheet filed by the ED is yet another desperate attempt to target and intimidate me for my work, and yet another example of the abuse of PMLA law and misuse of law enforcement agencies to silence me, a voice that questions and critiques the ruling regime. I am confident that this abuse of process by the ED will not withstand judicial scrutiny. I too will not be deterred from performing my role as a journalist,” she said.

Along with the statement, Ayyub tweeted, “My pen can never be silenced. Ironic that I conducted a seminar yesterday, here in the US, on the attack on free press in India. I will continue to raise my voice against the persecution of the marginalised in the country.”

