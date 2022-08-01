Founder of Kannada daily Udayavani T Mohandas Pai passes away

T Mohandas M Pai, founder of popular Kannada daily Udayavani, died at a hospital near here following prolonged illness, according to hospital sources.

Pai passed away on Sunday, the sources said.

He was the eldest son of Dr T M A Pai, the founder of the Manipal group of institutions. He was also the president of the Dr T M A Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network, which runs Udayavani.

Pai was a law graduate and is regarded as the architect of modern Manipal. He also headed ICDS Limited.

A lover of art and culture, he set up Rashtrakavi Govindapai Research Centre, Regional Resources Centre for Folk Performing Arts and MGM Yakshagana Kendra.

Pais mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at MGM Colleges Ravindra Mantapa from 9 am to 11 am on Monday.

He is survived by four brothers and sisters.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over Pais death and described him as a “guiding figure”.

Several cabinet ministers and former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy also condoled Pais demise.

