Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad, party caravans converge towards rally venue in Rawalpindi

Imran Khan arrived here on Saturday, accompanied by a team of doctors and his nephew, from where the former Pakistan prime minister will travel on a helicopter to the garrison city of Rawalpindi to address a mega rally, the first since he was wounded during an assassination bid. Khan, 70, who is recovering from bullet wounds suffered during a gun attack on him on November 3, is poised to address his supporters in Rawalpindi to demand for fresh general elections, and reiterated that the protest would be completely peaceful.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, landed at the Nur Khan airbase in a chartered plane from Lahore and was accompanied by a team of doctors and his nephew Ahmed Khan Niazi, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

He will travel to Rawalpindi on a helicopter and will land at the Barani University helipad, from where he will make his way towards the rally venue, the report said.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have written to the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (

