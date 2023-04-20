Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Instagram head abducted in Lahore

Authorities in Pakistan allegedly abducted the Instagram head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf here on Thursday as part of the federal governments ongoing crackdown against social media activists from ousted prime minister Imran Khans party.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in collaboration with the intelligence agencies and police have launched a nationwide operation against social media activists, especially of Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)