Former ISI chief wanted to bring TTP families back to Pakistan: Minister

A Pakistani minister on Sunday said that the former ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed wanted to bring the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) family members back to the country, but his plan backfired.

The Federal Human Rights Minister Riaz Pirzada made this assertion on a Dawn News programme.

Pirzada claimed that an in-camera briefing was held in which Army generals proposed to resettle TTP members in Pakistan.

At that time, Gen Faiz had suggested that they [TTP] should be brought into the mainstream but it backfired, the minister was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

However, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif talked on it they said that a number of popular leaders were martyred by TTP, including Benazir Bhutto sahiba, he added.

Interestingly, Pirzada made these comments a day after Shireen Mazari, former human rights minister in the erstwhile Imran Khan government, also claimed that Pakistan ex-Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to resettle family members of TTP in the country.

Mazari asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

