Former Davis Cup captain and Leander Paes Mentor Naresh Kumar passes away

Naresh Kumar, who famously mentored a young Leander Paes as Indias Davis Cup captain, has passed away.

He was 93. He is survived by his wife Sunita, son Arjun, and two daughters — Gita and Preah.

“He was suffering from age-related issues since last week. I was told that his chance of survival was not very good. Ive lost a great mentor,” Jaidip Mukerjea, who made his Davis Cup debut under the Kumars captaincy, told

