Forest officials deploy drones to track tiger which killed cattle in Munnar area of Kerala

Forest officials in Munnar area of this high-range district in Kerala on Tuesday stepped up their efforts to catch the tiger, which killed at least 10 cows last weekend in Nyamakkad estate here, by increasing manpower and using drones to look for the big cat.

The officials intensified their efforts after their attempts to catch the tiger by setting up three cages in the area did not fructify, a senior forest officer of the district said.

“We were hoping to catch it in the cages set up here yesterday. Unfortunately, it did not go as we had hoped for. We will examine if the tiger came anywhere near the cages and will also put up food in and around them,” a forest officer told a TV channel.

A tiger sighting around two kilometers away from Nyamakkad estate also added to the apprehensions of the locals, already in fear over the killing of their cattle, as some of them told a TV channel that they were afraid in view of the recent attacks.

As most of the local residents are estate workers, they have to go for work very early in the morning and that is why drones have been deployed to carry out surveillance in the area, another senior forest officer told

