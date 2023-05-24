Kerala: Five of family found dead; police suspect murder-suicide

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their residence at Cherupuzha in Kannur district on Wednesday morning (May 24), police said.

According to preliminary investigation it appears to be a case of murder-suicide where the couple, who got married last week, killed the children and then hung themselves.

The children were found hanging from the staircase and the couple from ceiling fans in the house.

The three children were of the woman from her first marriage.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 23-24, they said.

The residents of the area alerted the police this morning that such an incident had occurred, a senior police officer said.

