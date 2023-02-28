Fire destroys packaging material godown in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out at a godown where packaging material was stored in Maharashtras Thane city, civic officials said on Tuesday.

No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 11 pm on Monday in the godown located in the main market near Thane station, the city civic bodys Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

After being alerted, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot. Two fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 3.30 am on Tuesday, he said.

The godown, where plastic and paper packaging items were kept, was completely destroyed, the official said. The fire department was conducting a probe to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added.

