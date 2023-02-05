Fire breaks out in house in UP village, girl charred to death

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 5 (PTI ) A three-year-old girl was burnt alive when the thatched roof of her house caught fire here, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Samar Bahadur Singh, said, “A fire broke out in the thatched house of one Rambabu, a resident of Bahadurpur village. Rambabus three-year-old daughter Nandini was sleeping under the thatched roof.” Neighbours rushed to douse the fire but by the time the blaze was controlled, the girl and a cow tied nearby were burnt to death. The girls body has been sent for postmortem.

