Fire breaks out at Noida factory

A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Thursday night following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The factory is located in Sector 80, under Phase 2 police station, they said. “Efforts were on to douse the fire. Local police along with fire fighters are at the spot,” a police official said around 12 am.

Details of loss to property were yet to be assessed while there was no immediate report of any casualty, the official said.

