Fight for Mainpuri: People have united against unity in Yadav clan, says BJPs pick Raghuraj Shakya

BJPs Mainpuri bypoll pick Raghuraj Singh Shakya asserts that it is wrong to dub him “selfish” as he joined the saffron party before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav were together. Shakya (58) was once a close associate of Shivpal, but quit his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party to join the BJP earlier this year. The BJP candidate, who will take on SPs Dimple Yadav, says he stood with Shivpal five years ago when no one sided with him after he fell out with Akhilesh following a bitter power struggle.

Shakyas comments are an apparent riposte to Shivpals barb calling him “ambitious” and “selfish”. Asked about the Samajwadi Partys (SP) assertion that it would win the bypoll with a large margin after Akhilesh and Shivpal have joined hands once again, Shakya tells

